‘I’ve lived here 20 years and always felt safe’ – Residents concerned after man robs woman on Dundee footpath

Police are searching for a man with a distinctive facial tattoo after a woman was injured and robbed in Dundee.

The incident happened on a public footpath on South Road at around 2pm on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old woman was approached by a man who threatened her before taking a mobile phone and cash. He then ran off in the direction of Dee Gardens.

The suspect is described as white, of thin build, wearing glasses, with a teardrop tattoo under his left eye, brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Residents of the Charleston street have been left frightened by the incident, with one saying: “I feel a little bit helpless.”

Sarah Duncan, a mother-of-two who has lived on South Road for four years, said: “I’ve heard of stuff like this in the past. I certainly do feel unsafe out there.

“It’s worrying something like that happened just across the road.”

Her neighbour Craig Cownie was also shocked by what happened.

He said: “I’m surprised to hear that – nothing like that has really happened before.

“I’ve lived here 20 years and always felt safe.”

Detective Constable Kirsty Sturrock, of Dundee CID, said: “Thankfully the victim of this attack sustained only minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, to get in touch with officers, or call 101 quoting incident number 1658 of Tuesday July 28.”