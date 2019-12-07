‘I’ve danced through my life and loved every second of it’ – Douglas woman will turn 100 this weekend

She has seen it all over the past century – but despite turning it being her birthday today, Nancy Davidson insists she doesn’t feel anywhere near her 100 years.

The centurion, who was born on Rosefield Place, will celebrate her birthday, surrounded by friends and family, at a party at Douglas Community Centre on Monday.

Nancy has lived in Dundee almost her entire life, only leaving during the Second World War to work in a munitions factory in Stirling.

She has seen the city change dramatically over the course of her life.

Nancy said: “I remember before they demolished the pillars townhouse. I used to run in between the pillars while my dad, who was a police officer, was on duty.

“The city centre was always packed back then, there used to be three or four green grocers, and just as many shoe shops. It used to flood down there a lot, before they built in the defences.

The retired shop assistant has been a keen dancer over the years and insists being surrounded by family has been part of her happiest times.

And as Nancy looks forward to her 101st Christmas, she said: “I’ve danced through my life and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.

“My happiest memories are Christmases and Halloweens, having parties with family and dancing. I learned to dance when I was 16, and I still go to the sequence dancing at Douglas Community Centre.

“I don’t get to do much dancing now, but if it wasn’t for my legs I would be.”

As for advice for the younger generation, Nancy has given some words of wisdom to those growing up in the 21st century.

She said: “Keep moving and enjoy what you’re doing. Get out and about about.

“I don’t know how I’ve lived so long, but I don’t feel 100 inside.”