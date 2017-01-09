This week, the Tele takes a look back at one of the most fondly remembered periods in the modern history of Dundee Football Club.

In 2000, the Dark Blues took on Italian brothers Ivano and Dario Bonetti as their management team.

We take a look back on their arrival in the City of Discovery, the players they brought to Dens Park, some of their iconic matches and how it all went wrong.

All told by a man who experienced the highs and lows first-hand by their captain Barry Smith.

Don’t miss part one of our special series in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.