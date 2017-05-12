Police Scotland is reminding members of the public to be on their guard after a further incident whereby an 67-year-old woman was contacted by fraudsters by telephone claiming to be from PPI asking her to purchase iTunes vouchers.

The incident happened yesterday in Blairgowrie and the woman was advised that she was due a refund of PPI but the man would have to travel in person to give this refund to her.

He needed the money to cover costs and asked her to purchase £210 worth of iTunes vouchers.