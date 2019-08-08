Dundee man blasts DWP for sending second letter to his dad, three months after death

A grieving son has slammed the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) after it was forced to apologise to his family for a second time.

The DWP said sorry after sending out a letter regarding Tam Glen’s taxable earnings – almost three months after he died.

The Evening Telegraph revealed in February that Tam had been assigned a working coach – despite being terminally ill.

He died in April after battling oesophageal cancer for six months.

And Tam’s son, Thomas, has branded the latest incident as “utter negligence”.

He said: “We’ve been sent more letters from the DWP addressed to my dad.

“The day after my father passed away, I contacted them to say he had died.

“I’ve explained this to them five or six times now, yet the letters have continued. It’s very distressing.

“The letters were telling him about his taxable earnings since his death.

“It’s utter negligence that this has happened.

“What has been the worst thing is the number of times I’ve contacted them about the error.”

The DWP assigned Tam a working coach – despite the fact the family had supplied letters in November last year to advise the department of his condition.

Thomas said earlier this year that his father’s health had deteriorated rapidly.

Following the first error, the DWP apologised and said it was “very sorry for the mix-up” before advising that Tam’s additional benefits were to be paid with immediate effect.

Speaking at the time, Tam said he had been “surprised” by the response from the public to the DWP gaffe.

Thomas said his father had been “humbled” by the number of good wishes he received after the error was highlighted in the Tele.

The DWP confirmed it has apologised for the latest error.

A spokeswoman said: “We apologise sincerely to Mr Glen’s family at this difficult time.

“A technical glitch resulted in this update letter being sent and we have ensured that this will not happen again.”