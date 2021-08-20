Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

‘It’s up to us to keep it solid at the back’: Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft talks up attacking talent at Dens Park

By George Cran
August 20, 2021, 8:00 am
Lee Ashcroft, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.
Lee Ashcroft, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

Dundee centre-back Lee Ashcroft has hailed the impact of attackers Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

And the 27-year-old insists it gives him and his fellow defenders confidence knowing they have quality at the top end of the park.

McMullan has quickly become one of Dundee’s key players since arriving from rivals Dundee United in January.

Laying on assist after assist, the speedy winger adapted to life at Dens Park in no time at all.

“He’s got a bit of everything to be honest – his pace is obviously electric and the number of assists he’s had since coming in is unbelievable,” Ashcroft said of McMullan.

“He has grown in confidence and he’s loved about the place. He knows that and I think it’s bringing out the best in him.

“When you are playing at the back and you have players like that in front of you, you know you’ll always have a chance.

“It’s up to us to keep it solid at the back.”

‘Getting the best out of Cummings’

Cummings, meanwhile, leads the scoring charts at Dens Park this season with four goals heading into Sunday’s home contest with his old side Hibs.

Since arriving in January, the Scotland striker has netted 12 times in 24 appearances in dark blue.

“He had a hard start to the season, catching Covid early on during pre-season,” Ashcroft added.

Jason Cummings scores against St Mirren.

“That was a hard one for him, but he’s come back, been patient and he’s scored a few goals for us already.

“He’s another one who is well liked by the boys. We’ve got a great bunch here – I think you can see that.

“I think we’re getting the best out of him now and he’s more than capable of scoring goals in this league and causing teams problems.”

 

The one that got away: Dundee boss James McPake admits he tried to sign Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet THREE times