‘It’s unfair how Dundee was targeted’ – response to last night’s STV drugs programme

Readers have been having their say on STV’s documentary on drug addiction, which focused on the problems in Dundee.

Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix, which aired last night, told some of the personal accounts behind the drugs epidemic.

Featured on the programme was Forrest Alexander, the husband of Holly Alexander.

Holly and drug dealer Ronnie Kidd were stabbed to death by Krzysztof Gadecki in Rosefield Street, Dundee in December 2016.

The year before, Holly had moved to Dundee from Florida with her husband and their three children.

But she became hooked on Valium shortly after arriving in Forrest’s home city – where the couple ran a pizzeria – and then graduated to heroin.

Forrest told the programme: “I never ever thought I would bring Holly back to Scotland and Holly would die on the streets of Dundee.

“She was beautiful; Holly was gorgeous, 5ft 6in, blonde hair, brown eyes. She had the greatest nature, she would never hurt a fly.

“It’s like her soul was stolen, like she sold her soul, she just wasn’t there any more. It was like a different person,.

“Holly was no longer Holly. She took so much pride in herself, make-up, her hair, getting her nails done, the clothes that she bought, just all that went from a 10 to a one, not even a one.

“She just didn’t care. She didn’t care about anything, well she did care about something. She cared about getting high.”

Holly left her family to move in with Kidd, who provided her with the drugs she craved.

Forrest added: “She was murdered by a desperate person doing a desperate act to feed his addiction.

“They were both murdered for a tiny bit of powder and a handful of pills, the bottom line. She was murdered over drugs.”

Also featured was Kelsey Harper, 27, who had her first taste of heroin 10 years ago after suffering a series of personal tragedies.

In the years that followed, Kelsey would steal from her family and shops, and ended up in prison.

Kelsey and her mum Carol Evans discussed the battle to try and get Kelsey clean and to live a life of normality.

Carol said: “It wasn’t long after her dad died and three weeks later her dog, we had to put him down, and then my granny died not long after that and then she fell out with her boyfriend,” said Evans.

“I couldn’t believe Kelsey took heroin. It wasn’t in her character at all. I was really shocked and before I knew it she was down that slippery slope, stealing to feed her habit.

“She would steal out of shops, things like cheese and coffee, and sell them to people standing outside pubs.

“Numerous occasions I went home and my television was gone or every television was gone. She’d gone to one of the pawnbrokers, and then at the end of the month I would go and buy it back.

“When she got the jail one time, it broke my heart.

“I’m really worried about Kelsey. I wait on that phone call, that knock on the door to say that she’s no longer here.”

There was a big response to the programme. Arleene Gairns posted on Facebook: “This was heartbreaking to watch, the social issues surrounding drug use have to be looked at.”

One reader, James Moonie, told the Tele he was unhappy with how Dundee had been portrayed in the programme.

He wrote: “No denying that there is a drug problem in Dundee but once again, it paints Dundee in a bad light.

“Totally sympathise with the people interviewed but I am sure 3 people from ANY city in the UK could have been interviewed.

“In summary, bit underwhelmed with that prog. I thought it would focus on why Dundee, they could’ve picked three people from any city in the UK.

“I was hoping it would be more about the supply chain and what steps are being taken to stop the supply.

“I thought there would be more about the findings of the Dundee Drugs Commission but that report is not out for a few weeks.

“A bit unfair the way Dundee has been targeted. I thought they perhaps would have delved into the reasons why there is such a prolific problem in Dundee.

“To me it was flimsy journalism without explaining in any depth just why Dundee has this problem and why it has one of the highest death rates per head of population in Europe.”

The programme also interviewed Danny Kelly, who works at a needle exchange centre in the city – and compares the number of drugs deaths to those killed in road crashes.

“If those figures were the other way around, we wouldn’t be getting into a car at night and driving home,” he said.

He works for the Cairn Centre, run by Gowrie Care, which sees 300 drug addicts – mainly heroin users – every month.

He believes the main reason people are dying in Dundee is because there is cheap, readily available drugs that are easy to access.“The main drug we are seeing on a daily basis is heroin,” he said. “This is used alongside street Valium or diazepam.

“When these drugs are used in combination these are ultimately what’s killing people.”

He hoped the Dundee Drugs Commission would recommend ‘safe consumption rooms’, where drug users can consume with clean equipment under the supervision of medics.

He said: “I think with the V&A and all the limelight that’s been on Dundee. I think people do want to see to see something different.

“I think there’s great pressure on the drugs commission to come up with some kind of answers, something new something different.”