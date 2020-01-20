‘It’s time for a change in the Labour party’ – Michael Marra shares his thoughts after being eliminated from running to be Scottish Labour’s deputy leader

Lochee councillor Michael Marra has been eliminated from the running to be Scottish Labour’s deputy leader.

Mr Marra failed to secure enough nominations to go through to the second round of voting.

MSPs Jackie Baillie and Pauline McNeill and Glasgow councillor Matt Kerr all received enough nominations from MSPs, MPs and councillors to progress to the next round of their party’s deputy leadership election.

Mr Marra said: “It’s a shame. The nominations closed at 5pm yesterday and unfortunately I wasn’t able to get enough support.

“My plan is to continue serving the people of Lochee.”

Despite his loss, Mr Marra still wants to see change in the Labour party. He said: “I think that the party has seen 20 years of decline in Scotland and it’s time for a new generation to come forward and take up leadership positions.

“In Scotland we have failed to take clear positions on key issues, such as independence.

“Right now we’ve had a dismal decade of SNP misrule in Scotland. The focus on one issue has left many of our important services in crisis.

“We need to focus on some of the crises we can solve now and Labour can only do that with a new generation.”

The councillor believes there should be a focus on issues closer to home and discussed the importance of tackling Dundee’s drugs deaths problem, as well as reducing the stigma around addiction.

He said: “I deal with drug abuse not just as a councillor, but in my professional role as a forensics researcher at Dundee University.

“Growing up in Dundee, I’ve not just lost constituents to drugs but also friends and people I went to school with.

“We’ve had a massive rise in the number of drug deaths in Dundee, and when someone dies from an overdose we don’t just lose a drug addict, we lose a family member, a friend.

“We need to change the way we treat people in terms of addiction and reduce the stigma around it. There’s no reason why Dundee and Scotland should have higher drugs death statistics than anywhere else in the world.”

Mr Marra is yet to formally support any of the candidates that are still in the running.

He said: “I think we need to hear what the three candidates have to say in the next round when they speak to the party’s membership.”