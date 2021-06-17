A teenage girl who stamped on the head of a schoolgirl because she disliked her “goth” style has been told she could have killed her victim.

The 16-year-old attacked the other girl as she sat on grass outside a Fife high school.

It came after she had earlier made a threatening Facebook post about the victim.

Neither girl can be named because of their ages.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the victim had contact with one of her attacker’s friends, with the pair interacting on social media.

The 16-year-old took exception to the contact between the pair.

‘I’ll kick your gothy face’

Ms Yousef said: “One month prior to the assault the accused posted on Facebook, stating she did not like (the complainer) liking photos (the attacker’s friend) had posted.

“She said ‘I will come to your house and cut you up’.

“She stated she didn’t want (the friend) being friends with a goth.

“She said ‘I’ll kick your gothy face’ and ‘I’ll stab f*** out of you’, or words to that effect.”

Ms Yousaf said the victim had been approached by her assailant as she sat outside her school last May.

“She was approached by the accused who said: ‘So you’ve been saying I’m not going to hit you’.

“She grabbed her by the hair, punched her several times, dragged her to the ground and kicked her repeatedly.

“She was seen to stamp on the complainer’s head.”

‘It’s that simple to kill someone’

The victim was taken to hospital but escaped serious injury.

The 16-year-old girl admitted assaulting her victim outside a Fife secondary school on May 17.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said her client was aware how serious the offence was.

Calling for reports before sentencing at a later date, Sheriff Alastair Brown told the girl the attack could have proved fatal.

He said: “The reason the court takes this seriously is because stamping on someone’s head, or kicking it, can kill them.

“I have seen cases where a single kick to the head has killed someone because an artery is torn – it’s that simple to kill someone.”

Sentence was deferred until next month.