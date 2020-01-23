‘It’s scandalous’- Victims of Dundee domestic abuser speak out following sentence appeal

A victim of serial domestic abuser Michael McCash has slammed the thug’s “scandalous” decision to appeal his sentence.

McCash has launched an appeal against the three year jail term he was handed at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this month for a string of assaults on his former partners.

The personal trainer, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty in December to 13 charges between 2008 and 2016.

McCash repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

Some of the women had knives held to their throats while others were punched and spat on.

Between 2015 and 2016, one of the victims had a mobile phone and chair thrown at her by the brute.

McCash also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve and endanger her life on Forfar Road.

One of his victims, who did not wish to be named, said: “I think it is absolutely scandalous that he has done this.

“I think it just shows how much of a coward he is that he can’t lie down and serve his time.

“Where is the justice for us? It’s just another kick in the teeth.

“It still feels like its not over. The stress of this is not getting any easier because it seems to be never ending.”

As well running his own personal training business, McCash co-founded support group, Let’s Talk Recovery, for people with addictions and mental health issues.

He also worked with addiction organisation Recovery Dundee, who provoked further anger from his victims after vowing to stick by McCash following his conviction.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed yesterday that McCash had appealed his sentence.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “I’ve spoken with Dundee Sheriff Court and can confirm Michael McCash has lodged an appeal against his sentence.”

A date for the appeal is yet to be announced.

In 2017, McCash was himself the victim of a vicious assault, with a court shown video footage of him being repeatedly punched on the head in Dundee’s Industry nightclub.