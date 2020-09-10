‘It’s overkill’ says resident, as council paints another 20 mph sign on city lane

A resident has hit out at council “nonsense” after a second 20mph sign was painted on her small cobbled street.

The sign appeared on Greenfield Place in the West End yesterday morning as part of the temporary Spaces for People programme, despite one already being painted at the street entrance.

This comes after a similar roundel painted on nearby Strawberry Bank had to be removed by Dundee City Council after a public outcry.

Now Greenfield Place resident Paola McClure is calling for the roundels on her street to be removed.

She said: “It is a bit of nonsense really, I was surprised to see it.

“It is just overkill, especially when there is already one at the top of the road.

“Just one sign would have been sufficient.”

Paola added: “We are not very happy about this new sign because it is a bit of an eyesore and I know people have far worse things to worry about, but when I saw it coming down the road this morning I got such a surprise to see it there without any warning.

“Our neighbours are miffed about it as well, it is not just us.

“It makes no sense, you can’t even reach 20mph here.”

Paola has also asked the council to reposition the street’s ‘no entry’ and ‘no through road’ signs to discourage cars from driving up the street the wrong way.

© SYSTEM

Councillor Richard McCready said that although he was in favour of the 20mph scheme on the Perth Road and lanes such as Greenfield Place, there were limits.

“I am concerned that there appears to be a zealousness in the painting of the 20mph signs that is difficult to justify,” he said.

“I have asked council officers whether the 20mph sign is really needed.

“Regarding the other signage I have been told that the out-of-date ‘no through road’ sign would be looked at on this street.

“I am disappointed that this has not happened yet.”

He added: “I support calls for the signage to be removed and for the ‘no entry’ sign to be moved to the bottom of Greenfield Place.

“I hope that council officers will agree and that this work will take place soon.”

Fellow West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had also raised both issues with the council.

He added: “Although the 20mph zone concept has been largely well received across the area, I suspect you’d struggle to reach 20mph in Greenfield Place. I have said to officers that the number of these roundels is over the top.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “No further road markings are to be installed on Greenfield Place.

“The ‘no entry’ sign plates will be relocated later this week to replace the ‘no through road’ sign plates at the southern end of the road.

“Further minor work will follow to remove the redundant sign poles.”