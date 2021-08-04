‘It’s not looking good’: Dundee boss James McPake gives update on Danny Mullen but says he may have three returning for Celtic trip

Dundee are expecting to be without striker Danny Mullen for a number of weeks after picking up an ankle injury against St Mirren.

The former Buddies frontman was stretchered off 17 minutes into the weekend Premiership contest after being caught in a clash between Charlie Adam and Joe Shaughnessy.

He was immediately taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle. Those fears were allayed by x-rays showing there was no break.

However, having been assessed further by club medics, the injury could still be a serious one.

The ankle was scanned on Monday afternoon and manager James McPake is waiting to hear the length of time his striker will be out for.

“Danny Mullen hasn’t broken a bone but it’s not looking good despite that,” the Dens boss said.

“He was scanned on Monday and we are waiting to hear from that.

“He could be out for a few weeks.

“There is still a bit of damage there so we need to wait on the results of the scan.”

Cammy Kerr to see specialist

Also on the treatment table is full-back Cammy Kerr after he picked up a knee injury in the League Cup win at Montrose.

He was one of the isolating players last week and was therefore unable to be examined by medics.

He will see a specialist this week with the club hopeful the injury won’t need surgery.

Three to return?

There was better news for Liam Fontaine, Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne, however.

“Liam Fontaine has been back on the grass and has a chance for the weekend,” said McPake.

“Alex Jakubiak has also been doing running and he’s looking good so we may have him at the weekend.

“Shaun Byrne is looking brilliant as well.”

The Dens boss also said the injury that saw Christie Elliott limp off against St Mirren won’t keep him out this coming weekend.

‘We weren’t looking for excuses’

McPake is thankful his preparations for Sunday’s trip to Celtic are more straightforward than last week’s.

The Dens boss revealed the club were keen not to publicise the fact they were without six first-team players for the entire week before facing St Mirren.

The five isolating players were only available again on the Saturday morning, meaning Jordan McGhee and Jordan Marshall both started the game despite not training all week.

Ryan Sweeney also came off the bench in the first half having been absent.

McPake said: “It was tough last week. We didn’t come out and say it last week because we weren’t looking for excuses.

“But that was a tough, tough week.

“The biggest thing was making sure the player who had it was healthy and his family too. Then making sure the close contacts were healthy.

“There is a perspective on the whole situation but focusing just on football it was tough to train with low numbers.

“Trying to plan and getting them to go out and perform that way, considering we hadn’t seen two of the starters all week.

“To put in that level of performance was credit to them.”

Paul McMullan

And the performance was epitomised by winger Paul McMullan’s race back towards his own goal to deny what looked a certain goal in the first half.

Having seen his shot blocked and the Buddies race off on the counter, McMullan was the last man back as Curtis Main looked to find Eamonn Brophy free in the area.

And he got his toe to the pass, saving his side.

“It’s determination from him but I think it’s also the fitness we’ve got into the players,” McPake added.

“I don’t think Paul could have done that last year and that’s not a slight on Dundee United.

“I guarantee he wouldn’t have been able to make that run back, then get back up and work again.

“That was great.

“The players want to fight for everything. They get the backing from the fans because of that.

“If they keep showing dedication and commitment to the football club then the fans will continue to back them.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.