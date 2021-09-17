‘It’s nonsense’: Demand for action after Carnoustie and Monifieth swimmers left high and dry

South Angus councillors have blasted the “crazy” situation which has left Monifieth and Carnoustie swimmers out in the cold while pools across the rest of the area are open to the public.

The pools within Monifieth and Carnoustie High School are under the control of the authority’s education department.

They are still out of bounds to local swimming clubs and the general public.

But sports centre pools in the other Angus towns are part of the council’s arms’ length Angus Alive leisure trust.

It’s nonsense and is affecting the wellbeing of our children. Carnoustie councillor David Cheape

They have been back up and running since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

A virtual meeting of the full council received an update on the Angus Alive position and efforts to keep the charity afloat as a going concern.

Lack of uniformity

But Carnoustie Independent David Cheape branded the swimming pool anomaly a “nonsense”.

He said: “The issue here is a lack of uniformity across Angus.

“It’s just nonsense and it is stopping access to swimming classes, clubs and the much-needed wellbeing of our children.

“Something has to be done about this and some sort of common sense applied in the council.”

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said: “The seven pools operated by Angus Alive are all open.

“There is actually really good access to our swimming pools.

“We are bringing in early opening so clubs and the public can use them even more.

“But I cannot really comment on the two high school pools because they are not on my remit.”

Education department position

Angus education director Kelly McIntosh said the Carnoustie and Monifieth situation centres around issues such as public access to school buildings and health and safety.

She told councillors: “The situation is quite simple. The pools at Monifieth and Carnoustie are held on our schools account.

“One of the reasons we are not allowing lets is the cleaning regime.

“We don’t employ our cleaners, Tayside Contracts do.”

She told councillors the school pools require to be cleaned after every let under current rules.

“We are looking to open the buildings to the public but it’s a balance between adhering to Scottish Government guidance and meeting public need,” the director added.

Public confusion

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said: “I take on board the issues, but we’re not getting the right answers about uniformity.

“The man in the street doesn’t understand why the swimming pools at Monifieth and Carnoustie are doing something different when you can use all of the others across Angus.

“It’s a confusing situation.

“I feel sorry for the director with this situation around the pools being an education responsibility because it’s not simple.

“But it’s harder for us as elected members to explain to the public why the likes of Arbroath pool is open and Carnoustie and Monifieth are not.

“We really need to get this sorted out. We can’t hide behind government legislation on every occasion.”