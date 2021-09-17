Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s nonsense’: Demand for action after Carnoustie and Monifieth swimmers left high and dry

By Graham Brown
September 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Monifieth and Carnoustie High School pools remain closed to the public.
South Angus councillors have blasted the “crazy” situation which has left Monifieth and Carnoustie swimmers out in the cold while pools across the rest of the area are open to the public.

The pools within Monifieth and Carnoustie High School are under the control of the authority’s education department.

They are still out of bounds to local swimming clubs and the general public.

But sports centre pools in the other Angus towns are part of the council’s arms’ length Angus Alive leisure trust.

It’s nonsense and is affecting the wellbeing of our children.

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape

They have been back up and running since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

A virtual meeting of the full council received an update on the Angus Alive position and efforts to keep the charity afloat as a going concern.

Lack of uniformity

But Carnoustie Independent David Cheape branded the swimming pool anomaly a “nonsense”.

He said: “The issue here is a lack of uniformity across Angus.

“It’s just nonsense and it is stopping access to swimming classes, clubs and the much-needed wellbeing of our children.

“Something has to be done about this and some sort of common sense applied in the council.”

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said: “The seven pools operated by Angus Alive are all open.

“There is actually really good access to our swimming pools.

“We are bringing in early opening so clubs and the public can use them even more.

“But I cannot really comment on the two high school pools because they are not on my remit.”

Education department position

Angus education director Kelly McIntosh said the Carnoustie and Monifieth situation centres around issues such as public access to school buildings and health and safety.

She told councillors: “The situation is quite simple. The pools at Monifieth and Carnoustie are held on our schools account.

“One of the reasons we are not allowing lets is the cleaning regime.

“We don’t employ our cleaners, Tayside Contracts do.”

She told councillors the school pools require to be cleaned after every let under current rules.

“We are looking to open the buildings to the public but it’s a balance between adhering to Scottish Government guidance and meeting public need,” the director added.

Public confusion

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said: “I take on board the issues, but we’re not getting the right answers about uniformity.

“The man in the street doesn’t understand why the swimming pools at Monifieth and Carnoustie are doing something different when you can use all of the others across Angus.

“It’s a confusing situation.

“I feel sorry for the director with this situation around the pools being an education responsibility because it’s not simple.

“But it’s harder for us as elected members to explain to the public why the likes of Arbroath pool is open and Carnoustie and Monifieth are not.

“We really need to get this sorted out. We can’t hide behind government legislation on every occasion.”