Dundee keeper Hamilton says Arbroath tie is now a must win for Dens side

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton says Saturday’s trip to Arbroath is now “must-win” after their run of defeats was extended to three.

A 2-1 home loss to a struggling Queen of the South side at the weekend has piled the pressure on the Dark Blues as their hopes for the campaign threaten to crumble around them.

Next up is a trip to Gayfield to face a Red Lichties side that know a victory will see them leapfrog Dundee and into the play-off spots.

Hamilton, whose brother Colin is likely to line up for Dick Campbell’s side, says all the team’s focus will be on bringing an end to their wretched form rather than what could have been at the weekend.

He told the Tele: “It’s never an easy game going down there, Arbroath are a tough team.

“It’s a game we will have to work ever so hard on this week because we have got to win.

“It’s must-win for us so we focus only on that.”

The 25-year-old accepts the team performance against Queens was nowhere near acceptable but the manner of defeat – a mistake from defender Jordon Forster seconds after Danny Johnson’s equaliser laid Stephen Dobbie’s winner on a plate – was still a hard one to take for everyone associated with the Dens Park club.

Hamilton said: “It came down to a mistake at the end of the game. Danny Johnson did brilliantly with a fantastic finish to equalise.

“At the end, Jordon had to put his hands up but he’s been excellent all season and that mistake just came at an unfortunate time.

“We back him to the hilt because he’s been great for us.”

He added: “I don’t think we deserved anything from the game to be brutally honest.

“However, to get back level showed a good bit of character from the boys and it was a fantastic finish.

“But then the end of the game was unfortunate and not what we want. It’s happened, we have to move on from it now.”

After Forster’s howler, boos rang out around Dens and the 25-year-old goalkeeper insists the club’s supporters are right to let the players know they’re not happy.

“I 100% accept what the fans are saying right now,” Hamilton added.

“They pay their money and are a massive part of this club. They can voice their opinion.

“Things aren’t going well and it’s clear they will make that known. We’re not happy about it either but it’s something we are trying to rectify.”

© SNS

Confidence may be low but Hamilton insists the talent is there at Dens Park to turn things around this weekend.

The goalie added: “If anybody gets beat three times in a row then confidence will get hit but there’s no point feeling down and going into our shells.

“We need to get back on the training field and get a smile on our faces and get back to winning games.

“I think anybody looking at the squad they’ll say it’s fantastic but there’s only so long we can get away with saying how fantastic our squad is.

“We need to start putting results and points on the board.”

© SNS

Saturday was a bittersweet game for the goalkeeper as he made his return following an appendix scare that kept him out of action for almost six weeks.

“I got home after the Partick game and ended up getting my appendix out a day later.

“It was a shock, pretty scary because I went from feeling ill to seeing the doctor and next minute I’m under the knife getting surgery.

“I’m back now and feeling good. I’d like to think I’m not one for sitting back, I was always eager to get back in.

“I enjoyed the start of the season and I just wanted to get back on the pitch again.”