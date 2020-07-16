‘It’s lovely to be back’: Pub-goers in Dundee descend on boozers as they re-open to public

As the clock struck 11am yesterday you could barely hold the punters back as they raced into their favourite boozers for their first pint inside a pub for four months.

And as Dundonians across the city savoured their first taste of beer, ale, stout, wine, or spirits, the Tele was on the scene to capture the moment.

In the Occidental in Broughty Ferry, one of the first pints poured was for David Inglis, from Douglas.

He was delighted to support local business – although admitted it wasn’t his first taste of the amber nectar having spent time working in construction in London over the past few weeks.

He said: “When the date for pubs opening in Scotland was announced I booked a holiday.

“I’ve had a pint down south but I wanted to be at home today to support my local.”

It was a family affair for Occidental regulars Stuart Murray and his mum Jean, 80, as they sat down for a sociable drink yesterday morning.

Retired Michelin worker Stuart, 60, said: “You can have a drink at home but it’s not the same as seeing your pals and having a bit of banter.”

His mum, Jean, said: “I was shopping in the Ferry and I knew Stuart would be here so I just thought it would be nice to pop along to join him. It’s lovely to be back and see the pub open again.”

With the re-opening of pubs came guidelines for landlords to follow and Ronnie Bissell, who runs the Occidental, has introduced safety measures for the benefit of his customers.

He has also had to restrict the number of revellers he can have in at any one time.

“We have put lots of things in place to allow us to open and keep our customers safe,” Ronnie said.

“I’ve arranged a one-way system, no one is allowed to stand at the bar, tables are separated to comply with social distancing and I’m taking customers details as they arrive.

“This is a busy wee bar and I’m happy to see everyone who has come along today.

“I’m optimistic about the future and it’s business as usual.”

In The Ambassador on Clepington Road, a family group of Lennox Dempster, 29, Tracey Napier, 52, and David Mitchell, 35, were enjoying a drink.

Lennox said: “We’re really enjoying being able to come back to our local.”

David added: “There are guidelines in place to keep everyone safe and as long as everyone sticks to them I think it will all work out fine.”

Licensee Kate Fraser said: “It’s just great to welcome people back after all this time.”

At the Balgay Bar, owner Paul Murphy was delighted to get started again.

He said: “I’ve been getting ready to reopen for a while now.

“The kegs are filled and I’ve been looking forward to getting started up again.

“We are asking our customers to work with us and we will implement as many safety precautions as we can.”

Karen Rollo at the Boars Rock on Arbroath Road is hopeful for the future. She said: “We’ve redecorated during the closure and we’re all ready to welcome our customers.

“With the recommended safety measures in place I think everything will work out great.

“We’re optimistic about the future.”