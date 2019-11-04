‘It’s like you’ve got five brains inside your head’: Woman from Dundee describes effects of bipolar disorder

“It’s like you’ve got five brains inside your head and you’re having 101 good ideas you want to do all at once. It can be overwhelming.”

Bipolar disorder is a condition that is often misunderstood – or simply not understood at all – but Stephanie Hutton sees it as nothing to be ashamed of.

The condition, once known by the more archaic term of “manic depression”, sees those who experience good and bad moods at an extreme level, for anything from a few days to months at a time.

The 30-year-old has lived with the condition for as long as she can remember, with it first becoming apparent in her school years at Menzieshill High, and she tends to experience long episodes of severe mania.

“My attention span isn’t the best, and I always feel like I’m in a rush to do stuff. I just wasn’t taking anything in,” she said.

“I just always feel manic. I’m just ecstatic all the time. I think I can come across as very eccentric but really, I’m normal.”

Stephanie has taken the decision to speak out about living with bipolar disorder after she had her third episode of extreme mania earlier this year.

One of the most common behaviours exhibited by people who have the condition is a sudden desire to act on impulses that, at that moment in time, can feel like sensible courses of action.

In Stephanie’s case, she made a decision that she was going to travel to London before changing her mind after making it as far as Edinburgh.

She phoned the police for assistance on her return journey and was sectioned – willingly, she adds – at the Carseview Centre at Ninewells Hospital.

The unit has not been without controversy, but Stephanie says she could not have been treated better.

“At the time going to London felt like the most sensible thing in the world. I managed to leave my case in Edinburgh too. I wasn’t able to put things into perspective.

“I spent 28 days in Carseview and the staff there, along with the police and my work, have been so supportive.

“The mental health team is out of this world and you learn to lean on each other, you and the others in Carseview.

“The nurses and psychiatrists were fantastic.

“They don’t get enough praise. I wasn’t made to feel like a patient – it was like living with friends.

“I think people can be afraid of Carseview.”

Since her most recent visit to the centre Stephanie has been given medication for the first time – a “depot injection” of an anti-psychotic called arapiprazole.

The drug is slowly released into her system over the course of a month to provide her with a stabilising effect.

“Before the depot jab I didn’t realise it was so exhausting but now I can put my thoughts into perspective.

“Having a mental illness isn’t so bad, you learn to see past it. I’m living with the hand I’ve been dealt.

“I’ve just got a house in Charleston.

“I think I’ve been very lucky with the support I’ve had.”

One idea that has stuck with Stephanie for weeks is a candlelit vigil for lost friends and family that she hopes could bring Dundonians together at Camperdown on December 1.

She is inviting members of the public who have lost loved ones to come together and air their grief in a positive light.

“Everyone has lost someone – whether it’s to cancer, dementia, drugs or something else,” she said.

“I think it would be nice for people to come and light a candle and share in that.”