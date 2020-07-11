‘It’s like shutting the door after the horse has bolted’ claims shopper at launch of mandatory wearing of face masks

Shoppers in Dundee have said the mandatory wearing of face masks could represent the “new norm” for years to come.

Customers in and around the city’s High Street said most people had been been complying after it became mandatory to wear masks in shops as of yesterday.

However, as shoppers entered the stores across the city, some questioned the timing of the change from Holyrood.

Jack Robertson felt yesterdays change was an example of “shutting the door after the horse had bolted”.

He added: “I am wearing a face covering and I’m surprised how many folk are.

“Let’s be honest I could have came into these stores on Thursday and not been expected to wear a mask which begs the question – why now?

“If they wanted to introduce this measure they should have done it from the start of the pandemic.”

Steve Bigg, from the Hilltown, admitted it was “weird” seeing those walking in stores with masks.

The retired glass cutter added: “I’ve been looking around and asking ‘is this going to be the new normal?’

“We were in B&Q and the staff were handing out masks to people who didn’t have them.

“I do feel if we have to wear them inside a shop they should be permanently worn when we are outside of our homes.”

Chloe Colquhoun, from the city centre said the introduction of masks may encourage some to return to stores that had been “apprehensive” to do so before.

She said: “I’ve certainly seen most folk wearing masks. I think this will be the new norm for us – potentially for years.

“I’ve worn mine today and it is perfectly comfortable. For those who have been apprehensive about shopping during the pandemic it may encourage them to return to stores.”

Meanwhile, store bosses praised customers for their response to the new government measures.

Jazzy Ishaq, owner of Threads on Commercial Street, said despite the wearing of the masks it had been good to return to some sense of “normality”.

He added: “By and large customers have been adhering to the measures. We’ve got a sanitising station at the door and we’ve reminded customers to use that when entering.

“We have been open from the start of July and day by day we have been getting busier and from today a lot of our customers have been compliant with the government measures.”

Dave Blair, co-owner of the Quirky Coo, said it was a “small sacrifice” to make in the battle against coronavirus.

He added: “From yesterday’s roll out it has been absolutely fine. We had one customer who came in without one and we reminded them and they were more than happy to put it on.

“The sale of face masks has been very popular, to wear a face mask is a small sacrifice in the grand scheme of things.”

Meanwhile the Overgate Shopping Centre has confirmed it will officially reopen its doors from Monday.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said he was “delighted” to welcome people across the threshold again.