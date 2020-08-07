‘It’s like living amongst the walking dead,’ say outraged Dundee residents

Residents say Lochee has become a community dump for fly-tipping and litter during lockdown.

Huge amounts of rubbish have been ditched on both Camperdown Street and Methven Street, including fridges, mattresses and dirty nappies.

The area has also become a target for vandals, with large areas of graffiti – including a swastika – scrawled across walls

The mess has left many in the area outraged, with one Mulligan Court resident labelling the area “a disgrace.”

The pensioner said: “There’s nothing but rubbish thrown everywhere.

“I don’t dare go out by myself unless it’s the middle of the day, the area isn’t safe enough for that.

“There’s rubbish everywhere, bottles and cans and broken glass. It’s not just in the alleys it’s on the roads too.

“It’s just horrible, it’s a disgrace. It makes people not want to come here or be in the area.”

Another resident claimed fly-tipping had been a constant issue in Lochee, but the problem increased during lockdown.

She said: “People just don’t come to Lochee now, it’s had a big impact on the area.

“Every day there’s problems with litter and people causing trouble. It’s like living amongst the walking dead.”

Her neighbour added: “It’s disgusting. You never see it getting dropped, but it’s absolutely everywhere.

“Its the same all over Dundee, it’s just a dirty city.

“I wouldn’t go out on my own now. Lochee never used to be like this, it was a good area until now.

“There used to be plenty of nice shops, now it’s just bookies, barbers and charity shops.

“It’s really gone downhill, there’s no shops or anything.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman, said fly tipping was anti-social behaviour that blighted areas “where it happens”.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity. Anyone who is caught fly-tipping can be fined up to £40,000 by the Procurator Fiscal,” he said.

“The council offers a bulky uplift service to dispose of household items appropriately, or can be taken to one of our household waste recycling centres.

“Additionally, several recycling points are located throughout the city for glass and other materials to be disposed of appropriately.

“You can report fly tipping on the council’s website at the Dundee City Council website.”