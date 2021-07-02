‘It’s like a scene from a movie’: Dundee residents in a flap as gulls cause ‘living nightmare’

Dundonians are being driven “demented” by a colony of gulls wreaking havoc.

Those living on Harrison Avenue in Ardler have been plagued with problems, including gulls continually defecating on their washing.

So exasperated by the issues, residents have even resorted to using a megaphone to try to deter the birds from divebombing and damaging cars.

Residents said the problems has been reminiscent of scenes from the Alfred Hitchcock horror movie “The Birds”.

‘We are being driven demented’

Lee Ross, who recently moved to Ardler, said he contacted Dundee City Council’s pest control this week, declaring the ongoing problem a “health hazard”.

“We are all being driven demented by this,” Lee said.

“They are nesting on neighbouring industrial units in and around Faraday Street. There are literally hundreds of them.

“I can’t sit out in my garden, I’ve actually had to put some of my external home improvements on holds because there is no point.

“I’ve been using a megaphone when there are hundreds of them just to try and deter them but from 3am onwards the noise is constant.”

‘Living nightmare’

Fellow resident Elaine Reilly said the noise could be “deafening” at times, before confirming her grandchildren have been divebombed while eating in her garden.

“There are hundreds of them at times,” she said.

“We complained last year but we were advised they were a protected species.

“This is a living nightmare and there doesn’t appear to be any sort of solution at the moment.

“It is a problem throughout the year but it is certainly worse during the nesting season.”

Maureen Gray said gulls have been “attacking” cars during the four years she has lived here.

“They have seen their reflections in the glass and they have been attacking the cars and have also been defecating on them,” she said.

“It has been an ongoing problem, I have never complained because I was aware they are a protected species.

“We’ve got kids out here playing and they are getting divebombed and our washing is also being defecated on.

“At teatime the sky is full of gulls, there are literally hundreds of them.

“The problem is definitely worse this year.”

Lee said he was hoping to reach out to businesses operating within the Dryburgh Industrial Estate to try to improve deterrents to stop gulls nesting.

He added: “I was reading about vertical cabling on the roofs and I think that is the only solution to this problem which is quite cost effective.

“We can’t endure this every summer, it is like a scene from The Birds, it’s a health hazard.”

Scottish SPCA

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said after the nesting season there are “measures” that can be put in place.

He added: “Gulls have been known to swoop to steal food from humans and in some cases attack people.

“This could be as it’s nesting season just now and gulls could see humans as potential threats to any nearby eggs or nestlings.

“Our advice is to try to stay clear of the area the gulls appear to be defending when they are most active.

“After nesting season when nests are no longer active, members of the public can contact their local authority or private management company who can put humane measures in place to stop birds nesting there in the future.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the complaint and are “assessing the situation”.