‘It’s hell in here at night’ – Terrified residents of Dundee multis call for return of overnight security

Terrified residents have called for an urgent review of overnight security in Dundee’s multis.

It comes as residents across the city report they have no one to turn to since evening caretakers were dropped in favour of a new ‘rapid response’ team.

A council whistleblower has backed up their claims, saying residents have feared everything from drug taking, to fires breaking out ever since.

One resident in Elder’s Court, in Lochee, said: “It’s hell in here at night.

“You used to be able to rely on the night caretakers to ensure that things were kept safe and secure.

“Since they were taken away residents are living in fear. There are frequently incidents involving fights and drug taking in particular and we feel there is no one to call upon to intervene immediately.”

A former city council concierge said: “All the problems in the multis were caused by night caretakers being withdrawn 17 months ago, and creating a Security and Alarm Response Centre (SARC) with CCTV and drive-by responders.

“This has not worked from day one. There are not enough staff, checks are not being done in multis, fire materials are not being moved and they don’t clean anything.

“Doors are being kicked in at night time with many break-ins.

“Tenants felt secure with night caretakers, now they are terrified. The problems are not only in the Hilltown but in every multi in Dundee.

“They really need to bring back the night caretakers – and I know all the residents would agree.”

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone, who argued against the removal of the night caretakers, has called for an urgent review of night security arrangements.

He added: “I have heard really distressing stories from many constituents who have all said that the CCTV and first responder system at the multi-storeys is not working.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Our Security and Alarm Response Centre offers 24-hour security across council buildings, including the 11 multi-storey blocks.

“The centre offers enhanced security for staff, residents and the community.

“The door entry systems at each multi-storey block are covered by CCTV cameras and these cameras all have audio capability allowing staff to challenge visitors to the block during night-time hours.”

Councillors decided in 2018 that night-time concierges should be replaced with centralised “rapid response” teams which rely on remote CCTV to spot trouble.

It was agreed to replace evening caretakers at all of the city’s multis with a two-car team of council officers, based at Dundee West Housing Office in Lochee.