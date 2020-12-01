A Tayside veteran has received a message of support from an SAS hero and TV star as he looks to raise funds for servicemen and women with PTSD.

On Sunday David Soutar, 52, from Perth finished an epic challenge of climbing Ben Vrackie every day to raise money for Walking with the Wounded’s Christmas appeal, Walking Home For Christmas.

David wanted to raise the money to support soldiers with PTSD after being medically discharged from the parachute regiment, after a Land Rover crash during training, and overcoming his own mental health issues.

However his efforts reached elite combat veteran Mark Billingham in Florida, who appears in hit show SAS: Who Dares Wins, and subsequently sent a video message to David and even promised to go out for a hike with him in the summer.

Mark Billingham served in the army for 27 years and received a MBE for leading a SAS mission in Iraq to rescue a British hostage and also won the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery after capturing an IRA sniper by using himself as bait.

He also went on to do security for a number of Hollywood celebrities including Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Michael Caine, Hulk Hogan, Kate Moss and Russell Crowe.

In the video Mark Billingham said: “I have just read your story, horrific what happened to you on Salisbury Plain mate and what a way to be MD’d, that’s awful.

“But what a positive guy you are and it is fantastic what you’ve done mate.

“Well done with the charity and what you have raised and keep it going and remember, always a little further.

“Chin up, head up David, and stay safe my friend.”

‘Blown away’

David said he was “blown away” to receive the video message from the star.

He said: “I’m in contact with a guy called Mark Llewellyn who is writing a book about thinking positively and I sent him my story and he then sent it onto Billy.

“He did a video from Florida and that has helped me to raise even more money.

“My dad was in the SAS and Billy is my favourite on the TV show, I was completely blown away.

“Everyone loves that guy and I’ve been invited to go for a hike with Mark and Billy in the summer, we hit it off straight away.”

He added: “I finished the charity challenge on Sunday and it was the best day ever, the clouds were sitting down in the valley with the mountains coming through the top and the deer were out.

“I am now up to £1,700 for Walking with the Wounded but I will keep my fundraising open until December 20.

“There is too much negativity within ourselves just now, you need to switch off all the nonsense and get on with life.

“Don’t sit in the house and mope about, that is when your brain starts sinking and you get depressed.

“I have been there, I know what it is like and I know it is not easy.

“Part of the reason I did this challenge is to show people there is a way out of it.”