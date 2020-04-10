‘It’s difficult’ but people need to stay home over Easter, says NHS Tayside chairwoman

NHS Tayside has thanked members of the public for their “truly inspiring” support as it issued a special request for Easter.

As families across Dundee and Tayside get set for a third weekend in lockdown, the health board urged people to comply with the rules.

Chairwoman Lorna Birse-Stewart said: “The response so far from the public and the support NHS Tayside staff have received has been truly inspiring.

“We know that the best way to keep everyone as safe as possible is to stay at home, make sure we are two metres apart when we do go out for essential shopping or for our daily exercise and keep washing our hands regularly.

“This is now the third week of lockdown for families and I know that this has been very difficult for everyone.”

She added: “This Easter weekend would normally be a time when families and friends come together to spend time with each other – and this year that is just not possible for most of us.

“I would say please just keep doing what you are doing and stay at home and observe the restrictions just as strictly as you did in the first couple of weeks.”

Exercise is really important for both physical and mental health but people are reminded that should just be a short daily walk, cycle or run – while staying at least two metres away from people you don’t live with.

Ms Birse-Stewart added: “Staff here at NHS Tayside are working so hard in our response to Covid-19 and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their dedication.

“It is amazing what we have achieved together and that’s why it is so important that the public play their part too.”