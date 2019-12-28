BLETHER: Great Lochee United side included Tele sports editor between the sticks

Michael Piggot sent in a couple of photos of teams he played with.

And, judging by the trophies on display, they were very successful sides.

The Celtic Boys Club photo bewlow is from 1969, a year in which they won the league.

Michael lists the names as (back row, from left) – Dave Mallie (manager), Unknown, Davie Dodds, Colin Craigie, Ernie Scrimgeour Peter Haddon, Alan Boath, Ian Hunter, Mr Gibson, Unknown.

Front row – John Bannister, Peter Donnelly, Ronald Brown, Dave Ellis, Michael Piggot, Jimmy Gibson.

Fast forward a few years, and he is part of a great Lochee United JFC side (1988-89), which, by the volume of silverware on show, ‘cleaned up’.

Michael recalls: “The right flank was in that side was George Malone, Grant ‘Nizzy’ Nisbet and me.

“What about that muscle?”

The goalkeeper in the photo is Graeme Finnan, who is now, of course, the Tele sports editor.

I asked him, along with Michael, to name all the players and trophies, but some eluded them.

Said Graeme: “I recognise all the players, but not sure who the guy is back right. I think he may have been a sponsor.

“Similarly, I know some of the trophies and can hazard a guess at the other silverware.

“The trophies were from the 1987-88 season, but this photo must’ve been taken during the following season (88-89) because also included is the Albert Herschell Trophy, which was played at the start of each season between the two divisional winners from the previous season. I think we beat Blairgowrie to win it.”

The trophies (from left) are – Cream of the Barley Shield, Unknown, Albert Herschell Trophy, Currie Cup, Unknown (but could be additional shield for winning league), Unknown (but could be Intersport Cup) and League Shield.

Bluebells in the photo are (back row, from left) – Bertie Traynor, George Malone, Bryan Peacock, Stevie Graham, Graeme Finnan, Freddie Stark, Bobby Wilson, Bobby Stewart, Unknown.

Front row – Brian Flynn, Graham Spence, Derek Mitchell, Grant Nisbet, Michael Piggot, Davie Anderson.