‘It’s been a rollercoaster’: Popular Downfield hairdresser celebrates 40 years in business

A Downfield stalwart who has served “thousands” of customers at her hairdressing salon is celebrating four decades in business.

Agnes Leonard, 62, opened up Croppers salon on Strathmartine Road on October 6 1980 during a tumultuous period in her life, as she wrestled her working life with a new born baby as well as a three-year-old.

But after performing a fine balancing act, Agnes has provided a great service to her customers in Dundee and admitted she couldn’t quite believe she’d been doing it for so long.

She said: “It is incredible, it doesn’t seem like 10 years never mind 40.

“I’ve always loved my work and at first I was with my sister at Cut Above in Dundee.

“I got pregnant while working there and spent the Saturday in the salon, had the baby on the Sunday and was back to work the following Saturday so I was definitely committed from early on.

“After I had my second child there was a salon going up for sale in Downfield and I just went for the opportunity – even if it was a bit hectic at the time.

“God only knows how I managed, I must have had plenty of energy.

“Even though I was on maternity leave at the time, it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance and I have never looked back.

“I have had thousands of clients over the years.

“A lot of them when I started were 30 or 40 years old at the time and now they are in their 70s and 80s and have been with me all these years.

“They say I can’t retire before they die, but I will probably kick the bucket before they do!”

The salon has a loyal base of customers and staff, with Agnes insisting it’s like a second family.

She added: “I have grown up with my clients over the years.

“I have had a lot of staff members over the years as well.

“A lot of them have gone to do mobile hairdressing, but they all still keep in touch with me and have said they wouldn’t be where they are now if it wasn’t for coming to Croppers.

“Unfortunately with coronavirus it is difficult to celebrate because I can’t even take the girls out for a meal because there are six of them.

“But as soon as this is over we will have a party to celebrate in style.”

Her work has also seen Agnes travelling all over Europe and being invited to the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace as president of the Hairdressing Federation.

She said: “I joined the local branch of the Hairdressing Federation and then went onto area and national level.

“I was the first ever female president in 75 years.

“It involved a lot of work in London and going to Brussels and I even had the privilege of going to Buckingham Palace.

“Everyone says ‘you can’t be the first female ever’, but although hairdressing is mainly a female thing, men dominated the federation for years and people couldn’t believe this wee woman from Dundee was the first to take the job.

“My career has been a rollercoaster but I have loved every minute of it.”