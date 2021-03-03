Martel Maxwell: It’s been a hard year, but we are turning a corner

HOW are you doing? Better?

With the sun out and talk of restrictions lifting, maybe you feel it too – that a corner being turned; light at the end of this tunnel.

I came home the other day and two things struck me – one, that it was quiet, something I’m still getting used to since the schools went back for pupils in P3 and below.

Two, the daffodils I’d put in vases around the house were in bloom, their yellow trumpets proudly – defiantly – saying hello.

A year of intermittent lockdowns has been harder on some than others, but it has affected everyone in some way.

Yet if we are soon to emerge into the lives we knew, perhaps we can write it off as a year never to be repeated.

And then someone goes and spoils it all by saying something like there’s a new strain which is resistant to vaccines – which we can only hope is not true.

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know what’s round the corner.

For who would have foreseen this?

But I’m trying to temper this with not worrying about something until it actually happens – because it might not.

For while we are being told we are getting there, there’s no point in fearing the worst.