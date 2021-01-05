‘It’s an alarming situation’: John Alexander says Dundee City Council will do all it can to support residents through latest lockdown

The number of Covid-19 infections in Dundee has more than doubled in the past fortnight – with the city council vowing to do “all it can” to support residents through another lockdown.

The Scottish Government has announced a raft of changes to restrictions across Scotland similar to last spring’s initial lockdown in a bid to combat a new strain of Covid-19.

Advice is now for all residents to stay at home and only to leave for essential purposes such as shopping, exercise or work which cannot be done from home.

In Dundee, council leader John Alexander said the local authority will provide as much support as it can in the weeks ahead as he revealed the worrying local infection rate.

He said: “This is clearly an alarming situation for everyone and not a position that we want to be in.

“However, the significant and accelerating infection rates require immediate actions.

“Dundee’s rate per 100,000 people now stands at 366, more than double where we were just a couple of weeks ago.

“I know these restrictions are causing stress and strain and the council will continue to do all that it can to support the city.”

New lockdown measures, announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, came into effect at midnight on Tuesday and will remain in place until the end of January at the earliest.

Dundee has operated in Levels 2, 3 and 4 in recent weeks, with the new Stay At Home restrictions tightening the freedom of residents further.

Busker Steven Low, 41, was performing on the streets of the city on Monday and said he, along with other live musicians in Dundee, will feel the effects of another lockdown.

He said: “As a busker it does mean there are going to be a lot less people out on the street.

“It will impact me and all the other live musicians but if it’s to save lives then it has to be done.

“I’m glad that at least supermarkets will be open and folk will be able to go out a bit for exercise.

“I’m obviously not the one to decide these things and if the government says it needs to be done then we’ll just have to follow the rules.”

Chef Ewan Clark, 56, voiced frustration at apparent rule breakers, who he believes have played a part in the surging infection rates.

He said: “If people had kept their heads down earlier and been more responsible we would eb through this by now.

“I think it’s despicable because there’s people with no income, nothing, and folk are still willing to break the rules.”