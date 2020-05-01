‘It’s about having a laugh’: Janitor from Lochee keeps neighbourhood entertained with games and costumes

A janitor from Lochee has presented a virtual tour of an iconic golf course and held bingo nights in a bid to entertain his neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kevin McGregor, 49, has been working hard to keep his friends in the street’s spirits up during the uncertainty and has even dressed up in outlandish costumes to add to the entertainment.

Golf fans in the street were delighted to have a look round Augusta National in the USA, famous for hosting the annual Masters event, as Kevin played the course using an app and streamed it on social media.

There have also been online bingo nights, with the top prizes including a tin of soup.

Funnyman Kevin is a city janitor, based locally in Menzieshill, and revealed his efforts were inspired by friend and colleague Jim Young who has launched his own virtual bar from his home.

Although the costumes – which include a belly dancer, punk rocker and drag queen – have put his own unique spin on things.

Kevin said: “I saw what Jim was doing and thought I could do something to.

“Since almost the beginning of lockdown I have been holding bingo and golfing sessions

“I decided to put a bit of a spin on things to create an extra laugh and I have also been dressing up on a daily basis.

“My alter ego Katherine frequently comes out but I’ve also been a belly dancer, a punk rocker and a traditional Irishman to name but a few.

“During the games of golf, we have played Augusta but I’ve also been able to take golfers virtually round a few holes at local clubs because they can’t get to them at the moment.

“We’ve also been playing bingo with silly little prizes like a tin of soup. It’s not the prizes that are important it’s just getting everyone to join in and keep them entertained and have a laugh at this difficult time.”

Despite the live streams originally being for people in the local area, Kevin revealed even more players from further afield have joined in.

He added: “I’ve even had people from London and Ireland joining in.”

Kevin’s neighbour Trixie Findlay has been delighted with Kevin’s efforts and insisted the everyone in Lochee was being kept entertained.

She said: “Kevin is doing a great job at keeping us all entertained.

“Thanks to him we’re getting a daily dose of laughter and fun which is keeping us all sane and communicating during the pandemic. We are all so grateful to him for all his efforts.”