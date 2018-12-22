‘It’s a wee Christmas miracle’: woman reunited with Poland-bound gifts sent to Dundee home

A woman has thanked a Good Samaritan who saved Christmas presents bound for her family in Poland.

The Tele previously reported that Patricia Webster, 57, was left baffled after a storage box from delivery firm DPD containing gifts was found outside her home on Arklay Street.

A label on a parcel inside the box suggested it was for Patricia’s daughter and another person in Grojeckie, Poland, although her daughter was not expecting anything.

But the box has now been claimed by Ewa Zontek, of Fintry, who had been attempting to send more than £250 of gifts to her family.

The 34-year-old sent the box away last Wednesday but had received no confirmation from DPD about whether or not it had arrived.

Ewa and her daughter Gabi Barker, 7, has thanked Patricia for rescuing the gifts.

Ewa said: “I am really relieved that they were not taken and I want to thank her for keeping them for me. I thought they had been lost.

“I spoke to DPD on Monday and they confirmed they would have someone look into it. I was meant to get a call on Tuesday but I didn’t.

“Then I saw the Tele story online and I was so pleased that the box was still there.

“I was sending out calendars, a hair dryer and some other presents to my family back home, amounting to about £250-worth. The last thing I wanted to do was lose something in the post that cost so much money.

“I want to say thank you to Patricia because some people would have kept something like that if they saw it.”

Patricia and her daughter both attempted to contact DPD about the error in the hope the gifts could reach their indented recipients before Christmas.

Patricia said it was a “wee Christmas miracle”.

She said: “DPD came yesterday to uplift the parcels.

“They’ve assured me the parcels will make it on time before the big day.

“It was always my worry they wouldn’t make because they hadn’t been uplifted straightaway.

“It’s a wee Christmas miracle that we’ve tracked down the owner.

“Someone had gone to a lot of effort to get them sent.

“I realise mistakes can happen but anyone could have uplifted those gifts when the note was left on the steps.”

A spokesman from DPD said the company was investigating the delivery issue.