‘It’s a tragedy’: Dozens gather as Michelin Dundee says its final goodbyes after almost half a century

Nearly 50 years of manufacturing came to an end yesterday as the remaining Michelin workers walked out of the factory gates for the final time.

The plant was officially closed at 2pm, after almost half a century of tyre production on Baldovie Road.

A total of 115 workers followed the pipes and drums of the MacKenzie Caledonian Pipe Band and were greeted with applause from the dozens of family, friends, ex-colleagues and Dundonians looking on.

Passing motorists also sounded their horns as a mark of respect to the city institution as staff said their final goodbyes.

Among the current and former workers in attendance was Michael Whelan, from Whitfield, who worked for the company for 35 years.

He held down a number of posts and said: “We first greeted the news of the coming closure back in 2018 with disbelief.

“Now that day has come it is a very sad one.”

Michael, who worked right up until lockdown on March 23, now plans to retire at the age of 59.

He added: “I just wanted to be here today to mark the ending of the era and to support friends and colleagues.”

Alongside Michael was Dave Brady, 63, from Fintry, who had just started his 40th year with the company when he took early retirement last year.

A former Unite convener at the factory, Dave described the closure as a “tragedy”.

“I worked for the company for close on 40 years and I have friends and family who also worked here,” he said.

“This is a very sad day for us all. I’ve seen a lot of changes in my time at Michelin and it’s very sad to now see it come to this.”

Even the pipe band which escorted the workers out had links to the factory, with piper Neil Nicholson also a former Michelin worker.

Pipe major Jamie Falconer said they were as sad as anyone about the closure.

“We have practised at Michelin once a week for many years now. That’s us homeless,” Mr Falconer said.

“Hopefully we might be able to return to Craigie High School where we also hold practices.”

The closure of the factory was first announced in November 2018.

Since then 731 of the 846 employees have found new jobs, entered education or retired.

Factory manager John Reid said: “As we close the door on almost 50 years of Michelin in Dundee, having produced hundreds of millions of top quality, made-in-Dundee tyres, it’s down to us to finish the job.

“I’d like to thank everyone past and present who made this factory such an amazing place.

“I especially want to thank the team that for the last 20 months has behaved with the utmost respect, professionalism and bravery.

“It’s been truly inspirational.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have been one of you for 28 years and to have been your factory manager for the last 10.

“Today we’re leaving our factory with our heads held high.”