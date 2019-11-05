‘It’s a terrible thing to happen:’ Police scrutinising CCTV footage in hunt for West End attacker

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from shops on the city’s Perth Road in the hunt for an attacker who sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman.

Residents and workers nearby spoke of their horror after learning of the incident which happened on Friday night outside the Canton House Chinese takeaway.

The woman was sexually assaulted at around 11.30pm outside the takeaway before the man fled the scene.

Police have examined CCTV footage from a nearby Spar supermarket.

And a member of staff, who declined to be named, said: “It’s terrible.

“When I heard about it I was really shocked that something like that could happen on a busy street like the Perth Road and at that time of night.

“It is scary stuff and I hope they catch him soon.”

A woman at West End Butchers also spoke of her shock at the November 1 incident.

She said: “I read about it on Facebook and thought there must be CCTV footage of the guy getting off the bus surely.

“It said he got off the bus to follow her, so the camera must show something. But it is a terrible thing to hear about.”

Another woman said: “I never heard anything about it until reading it on Facebook.

“It’s a terrible thing to happen and you would think there were people about at the time going in and out of the pubs up here.”

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, about 6ft tall, of stocky build and with a large nose.

He was clean shaven with short black hair and a longer fringe.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit zipper top, grey tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and a black backpack over both shoulders.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie, of Dundee CID, said: “The victim is shocked and upset and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace the person responsible.

“The suspect was on the number 73 Stagecoach bus and got off at the same stop as the victim just before the incident took place.

“I’m appealing to anyone who recognises the description of this man and saw him shortly before or after the incident to contact us.

“I’m also appealing to people who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2198.