‘It’s a really positive thing’: NHS Tayside supports launch of HIV home testing service

NHS Tayside have thrown their support behind a new scheme providing people with HIV home testing kits.

HIV Scotland and Waverley Care have partnered to provide people across Scotland with a free HIV testing service at a time when access to sexual health services is reduced to emergency and symptomatic testing only.

The service, HIV Self Test Scotland, is available to anyone who might have been at risk of HIV.

© Supplied

People can choose between making a £15 donation or getting a free test, which provides results within 15 minutes, delivered to a place that suits them.

Dr Graham Leslie, a consultant in genitourinary medicine and clinical lead at NHS Tayside’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Centre, said: “It’s something we’ve been aiming for for a long time and it’s great to have it.

“People tend to have a bit of a misconception about HIV and, these days, people who get diagnosed with it should have a normal life expectancy and be able to carry on with their life as normal.”

Experts have said that diagnosing people who are unaware they have the virus will help to break the chain of transmission.

Nathan Sparling, Chief Executive of HIV Scotland, commented: “HIV Self Test Scotland is a brand new service with the aim of getting HIV tests in to the hands of people who need it, when and where it is convenient for them.

“Diagnosing HIV is the most important part of our mission to reach zero new HIV transmissions, so it’s important that we’re launching this service for people to access a test when the advice is to stay at home.

“For most people. self-testing is fast, safe, accurate and convenient – and it provides people with another option that can help people get swift access to treatment if needed. It’s important for everyone to know their HIV status so they can protect their health, and that of their partners too.”

Grant Sugden, Chief Executive of Waverley Care, estimates there are still around 500 people living with HIV in Scotland who do not know they have it.

He added: “Anyone can get one of the HIV self-tests for free, regardless of why they might want to test – so this service can really play an important part in helping to diagnose everyone who might have been at risk of HIV.”

Details of the service can be found at www.hivtest.scot

HIV Self Test Scotland uses the BioSure HIV Self Test. Information about how the test works is available at www.biosure.co.uk

NHS Tayside Sexual Health & Reproductive Health Services are still available for urgent care needs and triage services.