‘It’s a crying shame’: Disappointment as Broughty Ferry restaurant closes suddenly

Customers have been left reeling following the sudden closure of a popular beachfront cafe and restaurant.

The Glass Pavilion, which sits on the Esplanade at Broughty Ferry, has not reopened for business since closing on Sunday evening.

The restaurant’s Facebook page and website have also been removed in recent days. A former staff member claimed on social media they were told over the weekend the venue was closing with immediate effect. They said they had received a call on Sunday to say that the owner was “shutting the place that night”.

Customers were still making their way to the restaurant yesterday morning only to discover the doors were locked. Susan Drummond, 51, said she would usually go at least once a week.

She said: “The business never looked empty in the times we’ve been in. It was hugely popular with dog walkers.

“I’m shocked to see it closed.

“We’ve had all those restaurants in the town centre which have shut as well – it’s sad to see.”

The Glass Pavilion went on the market in January last year, when then owner John Richardson announced he wanted to pursue other business interests. Business broker Hilton Smythe initially put the restaurant on the market for £119,950 plus stock at valuation, and described it as an “exciting opportunity”.

The price has since been slashed to under £60,000 although rent remains at £72,000 a year plus annual rates of £23,000.

A spokesman for Hilton Smythe said: “I can confirm the business is no longer trading and the previous owner is no longer in possession of the business.

“It has been returned back to the landlord.”

The news marks a double whammy for the Ferry following the announcement that The Cambustay pub on Dalhousie Road, one of Dundee’s oldest establishments, looks set to be demolished and replaced with a care home.

One passer-by said the closures of both premises was sad to hear.

He added: “It’s a crying shame that the Pavilion and the Cambustay haven’t been able to make it work.”