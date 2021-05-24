There was joy and elation all over Dundee on Monday night as the Dark Blues won promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee’s 2-1 (4-2 agg) victory over Kilmarnock in the play-off final was everything fans could have hoped for and more on what was a comfortable night for James McPake’s side.

Among the first to congratulate the club on their all important result was former owner Jimmy Marr.

Mr Marr said: “That was a fantastic result both for the club and for the city as a whole.

“The early goal settled the team and they played a brilliant game.

“It’s going to be great to get the derbies back. That will give everyone in the city the boost they need at this time.

“An absolutely fantastic result and night.”

Council leader salutes ‘strong performance’

John Alexander, the leader of Dundee City Council, put his United loyalties aside to salute their old rivals.

He said: “We had all hoped for a fairly solid performance from Dundee FC tonight, even United supporters like me.

“It was a huge night for the team but also for the city.

“It’s a real boost to see some Dundee derbies back on the cards and something to look forward to.

“This was a strong performance delivered by Dundee.”

‘It’s fantastic’

Meanwhile, former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith said the result was a significant one not only for the club but also for the city.

Barry said: “This is a tremendous achievement given the difficult circumstances of the season.

“For the club to get themselves into the position of being promoted is fantastic.

“To get back into the Premiership is brilliant.

“This result will also be of great financial benefit to Dundee FC at a time when they have lost a lot of money because fans haven’t been able to attend games.

“It will be great for the city to be able to hold the local derby once more.

“I am especially pleased for the club’s fans.

“They have been there for their club through thick and thin, with financial backing and support and this result is fantastic for them.”

Significant result

Dundee’s provost Ian Borthwick described the win as a “significant result” both for the club and for the city.

Mr Borthwick said: “This will give everyone confidence the club can bounce back following a difficult time during the pandemic.

“I sincerely hope that this win will bring benefits to the club and to the city.”

“Football is a great unifier in Dundee and I wish the club every success as they move forward into the Premiership.”