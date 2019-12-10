Items worth £4,500 stolen from recycling centre in Carnoustie

Tools and equipment worth around £4,500 have been stolen from a business in Carnoustie after it was broken into.

Police are appealing for information after Carnoustie Recycling Centre was broken into some time between 4pm on Friday and 6.50am on Saturday.

A paraffin heater, Bosch angle grinder and Milwaukee cordless grinder were among the items stolen during the break-in.

Constable Chris Williams, of Carnoustie Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area on Friday night or Saturday morning to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time to review any dashcam footage and report anything which may be of use to us.

“I would also ask anyone who is offered any of these items to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101.