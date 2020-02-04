Items of ‘great sentimental importance’ stolen during daylight break-in at Dundee property

Jewellery totalling more than £1,000 and a family heirloom has been stolen during a daylight break-in at an address in Dundee.

The house, on Mayfield Grove, was broken into some time between 7.45am and 5pm on Monday, with thieves smashing a rear window to gain entry.

Initially an attempt was made to force a door but this was unsuccessful.

Most of the items stolen were jewellery, with the value being well into four figures.

The items included a white gold lady’s wedding ring with small diamonds, a white gold lady’s engagement ring with a single diamond solitaire, a men’s plain gold band wedding ring and a pair of platinum earrings with a diamond solitaire on each of them.

Also stolen was a solid silver Christening cup with an inscription on it and a Christening gown which has no “real monetary value but is a family heirloom and of great personal significance and value to the family”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.