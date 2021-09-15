Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Item which prompted bomb squad to close Arbroath beach was not explosive, coastguards confirm

By Matteo Bell
September 15, 2021, 3:40 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 3:43 pm
Arbroath beach bomb
Emergency services at the beach in Arbroath.

Coastguards have confirmed an object which caused the closure of an Arbroath beach was not an explosive.

The object on West Links beach, which was reported to police at 5.45pm on Tuesday, prompted a response from the bomb squad and the army’s explosive ordnance disposal team.

Part of the West Links beach was cordoned off by police due to public safety concerns.

Officers said high tide had hidden the object and it would be dealt with after the water had receded.

‘Crews were sent out at first light’

However, the following morning coastguards discovered the object was not a piece of ordnance.

A spokeswoman said: “Crews were sent out at first light this morning for low tide.

“After the tides had moved the object it was clearly identified that it was not a piece of ordinance.

“The item was then disposed of.”

