Item which prompted bomb squad to close Arbroath beach was not explosive, coastguards confirm

Coastguards have confirmed an object which caused the closure of an Arbroath beach was not an explosive.

The object on West Links beach, which was reported to police at 5.45pm on Tuesday, prompted a response from the bomb squad and the army’s explosive ordnance disposal team.

Part of the West Links beach was cordoned off by police due to public safety concerns.

Officers said high tide had hidden the object and it would be dealt with after the water had receded.

‘Crews were sent out at first light’

However, the following morning coastguards discovered the object was not a piece of ordnance.

A spokeswoman said: “Crews were sent out at first light this morning for low tide.

“After the tides had moved the object it was clearly identified that it was not a piece of ordinance.

“The item was then disposed of.”