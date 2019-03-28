Italian national named as ‘shooting’ victim at Perthshire estate

A man killed by a gun on a Perthshire estate has been named in his home country as 42-year-old Italian national Marco Cavola.

The Rossie Estate, close to Kinnaird, a hamlet in the Carse of Gowrie, was placed on lockdown on Monday morning following an incident in which a man died, reportedly as the result of a gunshot.

Italian media – including the Castelli Notizie and LaTina Oggi newspapers – have named Mr Cavola as the man who has died.

They claim he had travelled to Scotland at the weekend as part of a party from his home of Lariano.

In a report in the Castelli Notizie, it is stated Mr Cavola was a father of three and a prominent businessman in the town of Lariano, 40 miles south of Rome.

He was a regular visitor to Scotland, according to the Italian media, who note he would often join hunts for pigeons and other birds in the countryside.

A Juventus fan, he was recognised for his involvement in his local footballing community in the Lazio region, as well as in his role as the head of a landscaping business.

He is also said to have left behind three children and a wife.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of Mr Cavola’s death, but reports noted a post mortem had been conducted.

Paramedics, including members of the Ninewells accident and emergency trauma team, raced to the estate on Monday morning.

Despite their efforts, Mr Cavola could not be saved.

Police said there had been no immediate danger to other members of the public and that it was a “contained incident”.

The Tele revealed on Tuesday how the tranquil Perthshire village had been rocked by the incident, with residents seeing officers coming and going from the scene of the incident.

Ambulance staff and police were spotted in the area and a large quantity of grassland and field was taped off from the public while forensic officers scoured the area for clues.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a man has died following an incident near Kinnaird, Carse of Gowrie, on Monday.

“There was no threat to the public and the incident was contained to the immediate area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and are continuing, and the man’s next of kin have been informed.”