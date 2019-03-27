Italian national named as man killed in Perthshire ‘shooting incident’ being investigated by police

A man killed by a gun on a Perthshire estate has been named in his home country as 42-yearold Italian national Marco Cavola.

The Rossie Estate, close to Kinnaird, a hamlet in the Carse of Gowrie, was placed on lockdown on Monday morning following an incident in which a man died, reportedly as the result of a gunshot.

Italian media – including the Castelli Notizie and LaTina Oggi newspapers – have named Mr Cavola as the man who has died.

They claim he had travelled to Scotland at the weekend as part of a party from his home of Lariano.

In a report in the Castelli Notizie, it is stated Mr Cavola was a father of three and a prominent businessman in the town of Lariano, 40 miles south of Rome.

For the full story, see tonight’s Evening Telegraph – also available online.