United boss Robbie says ‘it would be good’ if Dundee join them in promotion to Premiership

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson admits it would be good for the city if Dundee joined them in the Premiership next season.

United have all but secured the Championship title with 11 games to spare, while Dundee occupy third spot.

The Terrors are almost certain to gain automatic promotion with the Dark Blues now fighting it out with the likes of Inverness, Ayr United, Arbroath, Morton and Dunfermline for the three promotion play-off places.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Robbie thinks the Dee have as good a chance as anyone else and has been impressed by their January recruitment.

“I think Dundee have recruited well in January and brought in good experience,” he said.

“It would be good for the city (if both teams go up) and we do like the derbies. However, we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“From a fan experience perspective, it would be good but we have experience of the play-offs over the last few years and know how difficult they can be.

“I still think everyone can beat everyone else. You just need to look at Arbroath and see how well they have done.

“Dunfermline are in the mix, too, so we will see what happens. It is going to be very tight.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to face the Pars, the Tangerines have practically a fully-fit squad to choose from, with long-term injuries Osman Sow and Nicky Clark the only certain absentees.

Paul McMullan is back after a groin problem, while Calum Butcher should be OK.

Robbie added: “Paul is back in the squad and at the moment the ones who are out are Osman and Clarky.

“Butcher has a wee groin problem, so we’ll see how he is overnight.

“It is good to get Paul back even if he started on the bench the other night.

© SNS

“He just gives you an option with his pace – something that wee bit different.

“He has trained all week, so will be available for the game tomorrow.

“He is one for the games where teams sit in and make themselves difficult to break down.

“It’s nice to have someone with Paul’s pace and energy to get in behind.”