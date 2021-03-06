The family behind Angus’s first eco-campsite have spoken out against “devastating” proposals to route a powerline over their business.

Kate Latham and her husband Stig opened Greenhillock Glamping in 2016, building on Kate’s parents 25 years rewilding their remote farmland.

But the family were dismayed to discover one proposed route for the overhead Angus powerline cuts across their business, threatening a lifetime of work.