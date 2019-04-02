It will come good for striker Pavol Safranko insists Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson

If you don’t take your chances, you won’t win games – that’s the verdict of Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson.

The last couple of weeks have seen two 1-0 victories over Ross County and Dunfermline where the Tangerines could have made their lives easier by increasing their lead when presented with goalscoring opportunities but failed to.

That caught up with the Tannadice side at the weekend as they failed to take a first-half lead despite dominating against Queen of the South.

Chances then came at 1-0 to the Doonhamers and shortly after they went 2-0 up before Nicky Clark finally got a United name on the scoresheet with 20 minutes to to go.

It proved too little, too late as the Dumfries side ended the Terrors’ three-match winning run.

Striker Pavol Safranko was the chief culprit after missing a raft of chances, including one from five yards he somehow managed to hit the goalkeeper with.

Robbie said: “When the ball drops five yards out with the keeper on the floor, you have to score.

“If you don’t score then it’s always going to be difficult.

“On Saturday, we had 27 shots at goal but if you don’t put them away then you are not going to win the game.

“We can gloss it up as much as we want but we didn’t take the chances so we didn’t deserve to win the game.”

He added: “Pavol knows. He’s a good player and he gets himself into really good places but strikers go through these periods where it’s not quite going for you.

“It’s hitting posts and deflecting off keepers but it will come good for him.”