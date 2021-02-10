An attempt to build Dundee’s biggest snowman in a Broughty Ferry suburb has gone slightly awry, leading to more than a few laughs.

When siblings Isabelle and Fergus Rice teamed up with their friend Aidan Sheils to build their sculpture, the trio aimed to create the largest snowman Tayside had ever seen.

However, strong winds over night caused their hard work to change shape and take on slightly cruder connotations.

‘I feel like I should apologise to the neighbours’

Isabelle said: “We started in the morning on Wednesday, the plan was to make Dundee’s tallest snowman.

“We probably spent about five or six hours on it, but between the three of us that’s like 15 hours of work.

“We finished the job and when we woke up the next day, I’m not sure what happened if it was wind or rain or whatever, but it seemed to have been morphed a bit .

“The first thing I did when I woke up was look at the window, and I couldn’t help but laugh.

“It wasn’t our intention.

“We used a 14-foot ladder for it, so I’d say it’s at least 13 feet tall.”

The imposing statue, which has since collapsed under it’s own weight, gained a lot of attention from residents of Campfield Gardens.

The 22-year-old said: “I felt like I should apologise to the neighbours for it, it’s that bad.

“They’ve all just been laughing at it, it’s so wildly inappropriate.”