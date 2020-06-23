‘It was the best experience ever’: Dundee B&B owners delighted after airing of Four in a Bed appearance

A West End B&B had a prime time spot on national TV last week as they starred in the latest edition of hit Channel 4 show Four in a Bed.

Tom and Natasha French, who run Strathdon Guest House on the city’s Perth Road, came second on the hit TV competition after competing against three other hotels from across the country.

The pair received praise for making their guests feel at home and providing a warn and friendly atmosphere by their fellow hosts – but were criticised for a poor paint job and a leaking shower.

The format of the show sees contestants visit three other businesses, before marking it out of 10 in different categories and paying what they think their stay is worth.

Along with competitors from Derbyshire and Northumberland, the eventual winners of the week’s events were Karen and Graham Smith from Tigh na Leigh, based in Alyth.

But there was controversy at the end, with the Perthshire pair underpaying their fellow hosts and eventually winning the show.

The drama didn’t dampen Tom and Natasha’s time on the show, with both saying it was the “the best experience ever”.

Tom said: “Since the show ended we have had calls and messages all the time, it has been crazy.

“We all had a good laugh on the show – during the night we couldn’t speak to the other contestants, but once we were off camera we had a good time.

“It was filmed back in June 2019, but the episode was held back because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There were two weeks of filming with a weekend off in between.

“We still speak to the other contestants – we even had a Zoom call on Saturday night.”

Tom said it was strange to watch the episodes for the first time last week and admitted he was struggling to keep a straight face as he saw himself on TV.

“I was laughing all the way through watching it because it was so strange to see ourselves and our guest house on TV,” Tom added.

“We are delighted, it was honestly the best experience and we were happy with coming second and how we did on the show.”