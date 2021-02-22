‘It was pretty tough’: Monifieth man Keir Malloch raises more cash for NHS Tayside after charity challenge

Charity champion Keir Malloch successfully completed a gruelling 61 miles of walking at the weekend as he raised more cash for NHS Tayside.

Keir celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday, the day after the 100,000 step, 24 hour challenge which he admits was “pretty tough”.

© Mhairi Edwards

But his efforts have helped raise £1745 for the NHS Tayside Fund, taking his total to £8045 after he walked one million steps last summer in the first leg of his charity challenge.

After setting the latest target of 100,000 steps over a 24 hour period, Keir smashed his own projections by walking 100,981 steps – a total of 60.77 miles – in 15 and a half hours.

© Mhairi Edwards

He started walking at midnight on Saturday and completed his journey in four stages, returning home every 15 miles for rest, to freshen up and get some food and drink.

Keir said: “After I completed the challenge last year I didn’t really do anything else like it and I actually missed it.

“I began training a couple of months ago for this. I wanted another challenge and it gave me something to aim for.

“It only rained for about half an hour all day but was quite windy – I got lucky with the weather, really.

“It was tough starting at midnight with no sleep and as the day went on my body got tired and I had a lot of pain in my legs and feet.”

However, Keir said that things improved as the challenge wore on – and he was delighted to raise even more cash for NHS Tayside.

“All of a sudden during the last 30 minutes I was flying again with the adrenaline of finishing,” he added.

“It felt great to achieve the 100,000 in 15 and a half hours of walking.

“All the medical staff have been amazing and I just want to try to do a little bit more than thank them once again.”