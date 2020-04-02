‘It was like something from a Hollywood blockbuster’: Shocked shoppers watch as police descend on city centre wearing hazmat suits

Police in hazmat suits swooped on a city chemist in scenes which shocked onlookers compared to a Hollywood blockbuster.

Around seven police vehicles, including cars and vans, parked up outside Boots on Reform Street shortly after 1pm, disrupting the otherwise quiet street with the majority of businesses now closed amid the coronavirus “lockdown”.

The sight of officers decked head to toe in decontamination suits caused panic among shoppers who were trying to pick up supplies from the shop.

One man speculated that the incident was a “clear indication” of just how seriously police officers were taking the pandemic.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I arrived on the scene sometime after 2pm as I needed to access the Boots store. I saw one woman who seemed to be getting escorted from the scene.

“It looked like something from a Hollywood blockbuster seeing the police decked out like that. Members of the public were trying to engage with those officers but they were having none of it.

“The officers were the suits didn’t appear to be tasked with doing much at the scene before they jumped back into one of the vehicles.

“I was surprised by what was going on but this incident served as a clear indication of how serious the police are taking the coronavirus.”

The latest incident comes as the UK and Scottish governments continue to urge people to stay at home to help the NHS Tayside combat the Covid-19 virus.

Another man, who also did not want to be named, added: “I have still seen groups congregating at the benches outside the chemist. They may not be as big but given the current climate still big enough.

“I was shocked by the sheer volume of police at the scene.

“You have to feel for these officers having to deal with these situations given the harsh reality we are facing at the moment.

“At least there was some indication that officers are being provided with the correct equipment to tackle these issues.”

Police confirmed a man had been cautioned and charged in connection with alleged breach of the peace, but declined to shed light on why hazmat suits were required.

Boots was also approached for comment.

