‘It was like a bomb going off’: Dundee residents’ shock as pick-up truck slams into cars and driver flees scene

Stunned Dundee residents said there could be thousands of pounds worth of repairs after several vehicles were damaged in a hit-and-run.

Police Scotland has launched a probe after a flatbed pick-up truck smashed into as many as seven parked cars on Baxter Park Terrace.

Locals said the incident on Saturday night was like a “bomb going off” as cars, including a Vauxhall Corsa, were damaged.

Those who came out in the aftermath said one car owner had given chase to detain the driver, before he drove off in the direction of Park Avenue.

‘One car owner tried to give chase’

One woman who has lived in the area for over two years said she couldn’t believe the trail of devastation that had been left behind.

“It must have happened around 10.30pm on Saturday night, the best way I could describe it was like a bomb going off,” she said.

“I never saw it but I’m aware one car owner tried to chase after the vehicle before the driver turned into Park Avenue and drove off around the back of the Co-op.

“People got pictures of the van, it looked like a pick-up truck with a flatbed at the back of it.

“I’m shocked at the level of damage the driver has caused, one car was actually knocked back onto the pavement due to the force.

“The police were contacted in the aftermath but they came and interviewed a number of people on Sunday.”

Another woman – who did not wish to be named – said it was as busy as Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow as residents poured out to see what was going on.

‘Everyone poured into the street’

She added: “I think as many as seven cars were damaged – it could have possibly been more.

“Everyone poured out into the street, it was Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

“I thought my son’s car had managed to escape the wrecking spree but when I came out on Sunday I noticed some damage to his driver side door.

“Some of the cars are an absolute mess, shocked is possibly the biggest understatement when I seen the nick of some of the cars.

“There are speedhumps in the area and it’s so tight, I dread to think what speed the driver was going at to have caused this damage.

“The repair bill will be well into the thousands for this.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware around 11pm on Saturday, May 29 of an incident on Baxter Park Terrace in Dundee where a vehicle failed to stop having struck a number of parked cars.

“Nobody was injured and inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4603 of May 29.”