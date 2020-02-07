‘It was all a blur’: Angus bricklayer awarded £70,000 after horror chop saw accident left him with mangled fingers

A bricklayer has secured £70,000 in damages after his fingers were mangled in a chop saw – and was then dismissed by his boss.

Connor Penman, 29, needed an emergency seven-hour operation to treat the horrifying injuries to his left hand.

Despite the severity of his injuries medics saved his hand but the tradesman was furious when Mike Watt Construction let him go after he recovered.

However this week Mr Penman from Kirriemuir, Angus won a legal action against his former bosses that means his family’s future has now been protected.

He said: “My middle finger and forefinger was just hanging off – I’m okay when it comes to pain and stuff but with this I remember screaming.”

The incident happened in May 2018 while Connor worked for local builders Mike Watt Construction.

Business was quiet so tradesmen were tasked with extra duties around the firm’s yard in Northmuir, Angus and Mr Penman was ordered to cut up pieces of wood to later sell as a firewood.

But he had never operated the chop saw, which spins up to 50,000 revolutions per minute.

Mr Penman said: “My boss just told me to get on with it and left me to it – I was on my own so there was no one else around to ask for help.

“I was left to guess how to use this machine and there was an issue with the guard that protected the blade.

“It was all a blur but I think the guard pinged back after the blade jammed while it hit a nail in the wood – this then caused the whole machine to kind of lurch and it caught my hand.”

Mr Penman was raced to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he received an emergency operation.

Medics confirmed significant tendon and neurovascular damage and performed a vein transplant.

It took four months to heal but when Mr Penman returned to work in August 2018 he was laid off on the spot.

He added: “I couldn’t believe the cheek of it when he let me go as my injuries were his fault.

“People need to know what he did and how he reacted because it’s simply not right.

“Although my hand will never be the same winning the legal case means I can make up for lost wages, get a mortgage for a home and get the recognition I needed to prove I was right.”

Robert Kernaghan from Digby Brown’s Dundee office said: “Agreeing to do a dangerous task when asked by your employer does not mean you have less rights in the event something goes wrong.

“The law is clear – employers have a legal duty to provide a safe working environment, safe clothing and the training needed to safely operate equipment and that is true whether the workplace is in construction, an office or offshore.

“Our investigations showed Mike Watt Construction failed in its duty of care so we are pleased to have helped Mr Penman secure rightful damages. I wish him all the best on his next steps.”

Mike Watt Construction did not respond to a request for comment.