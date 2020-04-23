‘It was a welcome distraction’: Ferry cafe achieves global fame after appearance on Japanese TV show

A popular Ferry family business took to the global stage this week after appearing on Japanese television to discuss their strategy during the coronavirus crisis.

Bosses at Jessie’s Kitchen, a family-run cafe on Albert Road, were approached by the Japanese state broadcaster last week asking if they would be interested in taking part in a news piece about UK businesses.

Owner Ross Turriff, who runs the business with his wife Jacquie, explained: “Obviously filming in an issue just now so they asked us to film a few pieces around the place ourselves. We did that and sent them across to Tokyo, then we did an online interview with one of the presenters on Saturday afternoon.

“It was edited together and then broadcast across Japan on Tuesday around 8pm their time.”

The show was shown on NHK World-Japan, which is the international arm of the Japanese state-owned broadcaster NHK, and Ross admits taking part in the piece was welcome distraction in these times of uncertainty.

“We were flattered when they got in touch and quite interested in how they had stumbled upon us,” he said.

“The cafe side of things is completely closed and at this time of year our garden centre would normally be going like a fair so it was nice to have a wee bit of fun and to do something different.

“One of the researchers said that he can’t wait to visit Jessie’s when things get back to normal, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Although the business is not operating as it normally would, Ross and his wife are still going the extra mile to help those in the local community.

He said: “We have been getting boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables and essential items out to those who are isolating or shielding just now.

Jessie's Japanese TV debut! It's been a strange year so far to say the least……One of the most 'out of the blue' things may have been getting a call last week asking if we'd like to be a part of a nationwide Japanese TV show on NHK WORLD-JAPAN about how UK businesses are adapting and changing their ways to meet customers needs in these interesting times.It was broadcast all over Japan this evening and NHK were kind enough to send our bit over to let us see.If your Japanese is as poor as ours then you'll have to believe us that we were discussing veg Boxes, local produce, our great suppliers, adapting our business and our very popular Take Away Aftenoon Teas….Thank you NHK WORLD-JAPAN for including Jessie's! Posted by Jessie's Kitchen on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

“We’re delivering it to people’s doors and trying to help out. And we have also converted afternoon tea into a takeaway format so we have had pop-up afternoon tea sets that people can buy.

“It’s a skeleton staff we are working with at the moment so we are doing long hours and the best we can.”