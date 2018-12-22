‘It was a terrible thing to happen’: two men GUILTY of murdering Dundee dad of five

Residents living near the house where a young father was murdered said they hope the life sentences given to his killers will bring comfort to his family.

Murray Fotheringham and Lee Winters were found guilty of knifing 26-year-old John Donachy to death in Alyth, east Perthshire.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the labourer, originally from the Hilltown, was also beaten about the head with a baseball bat or similar blunt weapon.

Fotheringham, who has previous convictions for serious assault, will stay in jail for at least 19 years.

Winters was told he will not be eligible for parole until 2034.

Neighbours in Hazel Court, where father of five Mr Donachy died at Winters’ home, today gave their reaction to the sentences.

They said they hoped the family would be pleased with the jail terms both men received.

One woman said: “It’s hard to know if the sentences are enough in the circumstances but I hope the family feel it’s justice of sorts.

“It was a terrible thing to happen and leave his children without a dad.

“The house remains boarded up. I don’t know what’s going to happen to it. It’s a constant reminder of what went on there.”

She added: “I didn’t really know Lee Winters. He was pretty quiet and kept himself to himself.”

Another neighbour said: “No sentence will ever bring them their son or dad back.

“He was just a young man and should still be with his family.

“They are never going to get over this but hopefully the knowledge that his killers are locked up will give them some comfort.”

Speaking outside court, Mr Donachy’s uncle, also John, said: “We feel that justice has been done today but there are no winners here.

“There are children who have been left without their father. Those two men have children too.”