‘It was a once in a generation vote’: Downing Street dismiss independence poll

Downing Street have dismissed polling that shows a record number of Scots now support independence.

An Ipsos MORI poll, published today, found just 42% back staying in the union when undecided voters are stripped out, with 58% in favour of a breakaway.

Including the undecideds, 55% of people would vote Yes if there was an independence referendum tomorrow, 39% would vote No and 6% said they didn’t know.

Asked about the poll, the prime minister’s spokesman said the question of independence had been “settled”.

He said: “The issue of independence was settled when the Scottish people voted decisively to remain part of a strong United Kingdom; it was a once-in-a-generation vote and it must be respected.

“The first minister promised that it would be a once-in-a-generation vote, the UK Government will continue to uphold that decision.”

Indyref2 ‘last thing’ Scotland needs

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown MSP said it was now “clearer than ever” that independence was on the horizon.

He said: “This is a landmark poll which shows that independence has now become the settled will of the majority of people in Scotland.”

The Scottish Tories said a second poll was the “last thing” Scotland needed.